The authorities in Tenerife searching for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater have issued a statement.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.

His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the Manchester Evening News (MEN) that Mr Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.

She said she had received a call from Mr Slater at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.

Mr Slater’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.

Jay Slater's last known location in the mountainous area of Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife | OpenStreetMaps

Lucy said that one of the people Mr Slater had met had driven them back to his apartment in a hire car and the missing man had not realised how far away it was.

“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there,” she said.

“But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”

Missing in Tenerife: Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning when he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot | LEP

Police in Tenerife said they are "doing everything possible" to find the missing teen.

A Civil Guard spokeswoman in Tenerife said the force was desperately trying to find Jay, with the help of mountain rescue teams and police helicopters.

She said: "A specialist Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group called the Greim have been mobilised.

"A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca.

"Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.

"Everything possible is being done to try to find the missing man."

A spokesman for a regional emergency coordination centre: "Yesterday a regional government helicopter was mobilised but today it’s a Civil Guard helicopter as well as the Greim mountain specialist team.

"The alert about this missing youngster was received at 9.04am yesterday and the search began soon after and went on into the night."

Jay with mum Debbie | Submitted

Debbie, Jay’s mum, posted a plea for help on her Facebook asking for anyone in Tenerife to share a missing poster of Jay.

Speaking from the south of the island where her son had been staying, Debbie said: "I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown out here with my eldest son to do anything we can to help.

"We’re just praying the police or someone finds Jay. I know there’s a mountain rescue team out and a helicopter.

"Nothing’s ever going to be enough when your youngest son’s gone missing, but it sounds as though the police here are taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.

"I just think it was a question of him not knowing the island well enough.

"It was his first time here and being a bit disorientated when it came to distances and not realising it was a 10-hour walk from where he went missing to his holiday accommodation."

The Canary Islands are expected to reach temperatures of up to 25C today.