This councillor has echoed the same concern for Jay Slater’s safety as many others from the local area.

Jay Slater’s disappearance has caused concern for residents from his hometown of Oswaldtwistle, many of which knew him personally.

Mr. Slater was last heard of Monday morning and his last known location has been noted as being a mountainous, hiking area in Tenerife.

His friend, Lucy, who he had gone to Tenerife with, has begun a frantic search for the 19-year-old alongside his mother Debbie and brother Zak who flew out to the island today.

Cllr Peter Britcliffe has expressed his concern and offered words of support. | NW

Lancashire County Councillor for Oswaldtwistle, Peter Britcliffe spoke about how the news has impacted everyone but the togetherness has shown how close-knit the community is.

He said: “It’s dreadfully upsetting news and you can only pray that he is returned to his family safely.

“It’s a very close-knit community that we have here in Oswaldtwistle and it's impacting on a lot of people who are all expressing their wishes for his safe return on Facebook and other social media.

“I’ve represented this ward for around 40 years and we are very together as a community. When one of us is kicked, we all limp.”

Many of Mr. Slater’s friends from the area and family members have flown out to Tenerife to help aid the search effort.

These efforts have included showing Jay’s picture to as many local people as possible in the last known area he was believed to be.