Huge group of people from Oswaldtwistle head to Tenerife to help in the search for Jay Slater
A large group of people including family members and friends have flown out to Tenerife to help look for Jay Slater.
The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, who has gone missing during a holiday to the island, was last heard from on Monday morning.
Mr Slater had gone to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival with his friend Lucy who explained he had stayed out with people he met during a night out.
At around 8.15am on Monday, Lucy received a call from Jay where he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing the bus despite being lost, in need of water and his phone about to run out.
Mr Slater’s last known location is shown as a hiking area called the Rural de Teno Park.
Jay’s mother Debbie and his brother Zak have joined Lucy in ramping up search efforts by flying out to Tenerife to look for the teenager.
It’s not just them who have flown out as some of Jay’s close friends and family members have also travelled abroad to offer their support.
One Oswaldtwistle resident said: “My son-in-law has gone out there with a big group of people to try and help.
“They are taking pictures of Jay to show to people out there who have hopefully seen him or know where he went.”
People from Jay’s hometown have been offering words of support for both him and his family as the whole community has been shocked by the news.
A local woman said: “It is such a shame and I really hope they find him. I’ve got kids of my own and I couldn’t ever imagine the thought of it.”
Another man said: “I just wish the family the very best and I just hope and pray that there is a positive outcome.
“To be stuck in those surroundings all alone must be so hard so I wish he’s found soon.”
