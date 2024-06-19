Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents from this Lancashire town have sent their support as the search for Jay Slater has entered its third day.

Jay Slater was last heard of on Monday morning after he called a friend to say he was walking back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle had been visiting the island of Tenerife with his friend Lucy to attend the NRG music festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy has explained how Mr. Slater wished to stay out with people he had met during a night out but then received a phone call from him at around 8.15am on Monday.

Jay, with his mother Debbie who has gone to aid the search effort. | Submitted

During the call, Mr. Slater said how he was planning to walk back to where they were staying despite being lost, in need of water and his phone charge only being on 1%.

This was then when the line cut out with his last known location being the Rural de Teno park which is a mountainous area popular with hikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Jay’s mother Debbie and brother Zak as well as a large group of other friends and family members have flown out to Tenerife to aid with the search efforts.

Residents back home in Oswaldtwistle have expressed their concern for Jay as the community has been hit hard by his disappearance.

Addressing Jay’s mother, one woman said: “I’m really sorry to hear that Jay is missing, Debbie.

“I just want to assure you that myself and our local church have been praying for you and Jay’s safe return and we will continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to local people, many either knew Jay or knew someone connected to him, indicating how close-knit the town is and how the news has shocked and affected everyone.

A man who has known Jay for a number of years said: “I just hope everything turns out positive and he’s found safe.

“He’s a friend of my grandson’s and they played football together for about 11 years so it’s sad news at the moment but I have my fingers crossed.