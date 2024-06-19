Jay Slater seen laughing and smiling on Snapchat night before going missing in mountains of Tenerife
Snapchat footage of Jay the night before he went missing has been shared by family and friends.
The clip was posted on a Facebook group set up to help find him. His family hope the video will help search volunteers by showing them what the 19-year-old holidaymaker was wearing when he disappeared.
The video was taken on Sunday evening (June 16) and shows Jay enjoying his holiday as he laughs and smiles on camera. He vanished the next morning after phoning his friend Lucy around 8.15am on Monday, telling her he was lost, thirsty and that his phone was dying.
The clip was filmed at around 8.35pm in the Arona area of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and shows Jay wearing a grey sports top with a light green strip on the shoulders and a black bag.
Posting the clip in a Facebook group dedicated to finding Jay, relative Isabelle Price said: "This is a clear video of what Jay was wearing the night he went missing.
“All of our family and friends are so worried, we're all just praying and hoping he gets found soon unharmed."
A huge search is continuing today in Tenerife for the apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle
His mum Debbie, who is said to be 'in bits', has flown out to the island to help the search for her son.
A Civil Guard spokesperson in Tenerife said officers were working to 'investigate all the possibilities'.
The Spanish law enforcement agency confirmed that a large-scale search operation is ongoing, with the search moved to tourist hotspots in the south of the island today.
