LIVE: Search for Jay Slater after 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife

Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as mum joins search for 19-year-old holidaymaker
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the Manchester Evening News (MEN) that Mr Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.
She said she had received a call from Mr Slater at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.
Mr Slater’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.
Jay remains missing as of 10.50am
In a post on the Facebook group, Rach Louise Harg, an admin for the group, confirmed that Jay was still missing as of 10.50am.
"Hi everyone there still ISNT any news on Jay we are STILL looking !!!!", she said.
Jay last known location in 'middle of mountains'
Jay called friend Lucy around 8.15am on Monday to tell her he had only 1 per cent left on his phone. His mobile died with his last known location showing him in 'the middle of the mountains'.
Police stopping motorists in the area
According to the 'Jay Slater missing' Facebook group, police in Tenerife are reportedly stopping motorists as part of the search this morning.
Officers are reportedly showing them a photo of Jay and asking if they have any information on his whereabouts.
Statement from GoFundMe: "All campaigns for Jay are under review"
GoFundMe have issued a statement after several fundraisers were set up in Jay Slater's name.
The crowdfunder said 'all campaigns are under review' and that no money will be transferred unless it is verified that the donations will go to his family.
The statement said: "Our hearts go out to Jay Slater, his family and everyone else concerned about his disappearance. All campaigns are under review and no money will be transferred unless we can verify it goes straight to his family.
"At moments like this, we often see people set up campaigns to benefit strangers when they are moved to help. That is why we work with organisers to ensure any money donated goes to the right place.
"GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing all relevant fundraisers. In addition to the team of experts, we deploy proprietary technical tools and have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of organizers and the recipient of the fundraiser.
"Before money is transferred, an individual or organization’s information, including their banking information, must be verified.”
"We've got your son": frantic mum Debbie plagued by 'horrible' hoax calls
Jay’s frantic mum Debbie says she has been plagued by ‘horrible’ and ‘disgusting’ phone calls from hoaxsters who claim to be holding her son captive on the Spanish island of Tenerife.
“People have called and told me that they have Jay because he owes them money,” she said. Click here for more from Jay’s mum Debbie
UK Government working with Spanish authorities
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Spanish police doing 'everything possible' to find Jay
A Civil Guard spokeswoman in Tenerife told the Daily Mail that “everything possible” was being done to find Mr Slater.
“A specialist Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group called the Greim have been mobilised.
“A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca.
“Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.
“Everything possible is being done to try to find the missing man.”
Frantic mum Debbie flies to Tenerife to find son
Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie, flew to Tenerife on Tuesday morning.
She told the Daily Mail: “I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown out here with my eldest son to do anything we can to help.
“We’re just praying the police or someone finds Jay. I know there’s a mountain rescue team out and a helicopter.
“Nothing’s ever going to be enough when your youngest son’s gone missing but it sounds as if the police here are taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.”
What Jay was wearing when he disappeared
Jay was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers.
He was also believed to be carrying a black bag
Friend Lucy explains how Jay became lost
Lucy told the MEN that one of the people Mr Slater had met had driven them back to his apartment in a hire car and the missing man had not realised how far away it was.
“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there,” she said.
“But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”
