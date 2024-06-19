LIVE: Search for Jay Slater after 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife

GoFundMe have issued a statement after several fundraisers were set up in Jay Slater's name.

The crowdfunder said 'all campaigns are under review' and that no money will be transferred unless it is verified that the donations will go to his family.

The statement said: "Our hearts go out to Jay Slater, his family and everyone else concerned about his disappearance. All campaigns are under review and no money will be transferred unless we can verify it goes straight to his family.

"At moments like this, we often see people set up campaigns to benefit strangers when they are moved to help. That is why we work with organisers to ensure any money donated goes to the right place.

"GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing all relevant fundraisers. In addition to the team of experts, we deploy proprietary technical tools and have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of organizers and the recipient of the fundraiser.