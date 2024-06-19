Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A frantic mum searching for her missing son - 19-year-old Jay Slater from Lancashire - has been plagued by phone calls from 'horrible' hoaxsters who claim to have her son captive in Tenerife.

“Some people have been horrible,” said desperate mum Debbie, who flew out to the Spanish island on Monday to help search for her son.

“Many are jokes. It's disgusting. People have called and told me that they have Jay because he owes them money,” she said.

Jay with mum Debbie | Submitted

But Debbie said the callous pranksters will not deter her as she joins police, mountain rescuers and scores of volunteers in a huge search effort for her missing boy.

“These calls will not discourage me. I want to keep this in the news because it will increase the chances that Jay will be found safe and sound, which is obviously what we are praying for.”

Debbie says her and her family have been receiving calls from Brits with 'northern accents' who she said had been phoning her with hidden numbers and claiming they were holding Jay captive because he owed them money.

Jay Slater has been missing since Monday morning after disappearing on holiday in Tenerife | Google

Speaking from the south of the island where her son had been staying, Debbie added: “I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown out here with my eldest son to do anything we can to help.

“We’re just praying the police or someone finds Jay. I know there’s a mountain rescue team out and a helicopter.