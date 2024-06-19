Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundraising for a missing Lancashire teen lost in Tenerife has been suspended by GoFundMe after his family feared ‘scammers’ were trying to ‘cash in’.

Jay’s family have urged people not to donate to online fundraisers, explaining that none of the campaigns have been endorsed by them at this stage.

Sharing an update in a Facebook group dedicated to Jay's disappearance, a family member said they are not currently seeking donations from the public.

A post shared on behalf of the family reads: "Jay's mother DOES NOT want a GoFundMe set up so DO NOT donate to one!!

“If this changes one of the admins will post."

A number of fundraisers have since been removed from the GoFundMe website with the crowdfunding platform saying efforts are under way to verify the identity of the organisers.

It said 'all campaigns are under review' and no money will be transferred unless it is verified that the donations will go to his family.

Statement from GoFundMe

“Our hearts go out to Jay Slater, his family and everyone else concerned about his disappearance. All campaigns are under review and no money will be transferred unless we can verify it goes straight to his family.

"At moments like this, we often see people set up campaigns to benefit strangers when they are moved to help. That is why we work with organisers to ensure any money donated goes to the right place.

"GoFundMe has a dedicated Trust & Safety team reviewing all relevant fundraisers. In addition to the team of experts, we deploy proprietary technical tools and have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of organizers and the recipient of the fundraiser.