Preston North End are busy preparing for the start of the new season. The Lilywhites kick-start the 2023/24 campaign with an away trip to Bristol City on Saturday 5th August.

They have a few pre-season friendlies to get through first. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Goalkeeper latest

Both Hull City and Middlesbrough have walked away from negotiations with Newcastle United regarding their goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer, as per a report by the Northern Echo. The latter have since moved on to sign Seny Dieng and Tom Glover instead to bolster their options between the sticks. Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth are still said to be keen on luring the 32-year-old away from the North East in this window.

Leicester City striker wanted

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has emerged on the radar of Everton following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League, according to Football Insider. The former Manchester City has entered the final 12 months of his contract the King Power Stadium and is facing an uncertain long-term future. He joined his current club in 2017 and has since scored 55 goals in 206 games in all competitions.

Bristol City man attracting interest

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is wanted by top flight teams at the moment. The Daily Mail claim the Robins want £25million for his signature, with Wolves having a recent bid of £22million rejected. Bournemouth are also believed to be in the frame for his signature.

QPR land goalkeeper