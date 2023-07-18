Preston North End bring back coach after Wigan Athletic exit

Preston North End have brought Rob Kelly back into the coaching team. The 58-year-old has returned to Deepdale following his recent departure from Wigan Athletic.

He will become first-team coach of the Lilywhites again under Ryan Lowe. He first worked with the club from 2007 to 2010 and also had a couple of spells as caretaker manager during that time.

Preston are busy preparing for another year in the Championship after finishing 12th last season. They have brought in four new signings so far this summer.

Lowe has told the club website: “I’m really pleased Rob’s joining us as a first team coach. He’s got a wealth of experience and that’s going to be vitally important to both the staff and the players.

“I worked with Rob for a short period in my early managerial career and I’ve kept in contact with him ever since.

“He’s somebody who’s helped me get to where I am today, so to have the opportunity to work with him again is fantastic.

“I think it’s a big coup to be able to bring someone like Rob to Preston North End, where he’s worked before, and I’m looking forward to having him as part of the coaching staff.”

Kelly spent his playing career as a midfielder for Wolves and Leicester City before retiring in 1989. He has since delved into the coaching world and got his first managerial role with the latter in 2006 after early stints at Wolves, Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

He then linked up with Preston in 2007 and held a few different roles with the Lancashire outfit before heading out the exit door after three years.