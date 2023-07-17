Preston North End were beaten 1-0 over the weekend by Barrow in their latest pre-season friendly. They are back in action on Wednesday at home to Ipswich Town.

Ryan Lowe’s side then take on Aberdeen at Deepdale on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Swansea City eye goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea City are keen on Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth after his loan spell at Lincoln City in League One last season, according to a report by The Sun. The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the Imps in all competitions and caught the eye. The Swans are also said to have shortlisted Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as they look to bolster that department.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on striker

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in free agent striker Andy Dallas along with third tier clubs Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham Town, according to Football Insider. The former Rangers man is available following the expiration of his contract at National League side Solihull Moors at the end of last month. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last term.

Hull City look at trialist

Hull City have taken left-back George Cox on trial, as per HullLive. The 25-year-old, who has been on the books at Brighton in the past, cut ties with Fortuna Sittard recently and is currently unattached. He played for the Tigers in their 2-1 friendly win over Grimsby Town over the weekend at Blundell Park.

Leeds United man departs