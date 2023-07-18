Preston North End new recruit explains how summer transfer came about

Preston North End new boy Calvin Ramsay admits his loan switch from Liverpool came around very quickly this summer. The full-back was looking to leave Anfield on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt somewhere else.

He joined the Merseyside outfit from Aberdeen 12 months ago but his pathway into their first-team is blocked by the abundance of quality options that they have in his position at their disposal. The Reds gave him the green light to head out the exit door on loan to help boost his development and felt a switch to the Lilywhites was the right one for him.

Preston are still waiting to give the youngster some minutes over pre-season. They have played a couple of friendlies so far and are back in action on Wednesday night against fellow Championship side Ipswich Town at Deepdale.

Ramsay has explained the details behind his move to Ryan Lowe’s side, as per the club website: “To be fair it [the deal] all went quite quickly. I was on holiday and I got a call from my agent and within a few days really I basically signed a contract.

“I was wanting to get out on loan and play games, which for my development was the main thing to try and get as many games as I can.

“To come here, it’s a good league, a good club, and I’m just ready to work hard and try to get in the team.”

In terms of his fitness, the Scotland international provided this update: “I’m very close. I think I’m almost there. Maybe a week, maybe two, maybe less.

“I don’t know, but I don’t think it’ll be more than two weeks before I’m back out there so I can’t wait. I’ve been back for a while now doing individual training. When I was away on holiday I was doing stuff as well.

“I’ve not done much team training but I’ve been working hard with the coach at Liverpool trying to get my fitness and my sharpness back, and I think it’s getting there. I’m getting closer by the day so I’m almost ready to go.”