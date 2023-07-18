Former Preston North End man ready to prolong playing career at the age of 37

Ex-Preston North End man Aiden McGeady isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet and he searches for a new club as a free agent. The winger is available following his departure from Hibernian at the end of last season.

The Scottish Premiership side swooped to sign him in June last year on a one-year deal. He went on to make 14 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit in all competitions and is now available again at the age of 37.

Preston had him on loan back in the 2016/17 campaign and he was a hit during his time at Deepdale. He scored eight goals in 35 outings before heading back to Everton after the expiration of his deal in Lancashire.

McGeady has provided this update regarding his future plans in a report by The Guardian: “I know a lot of people who think they retired too early. I still enjoy it. I still enjoy competing and going into training every day. I love playing and the key thing is that I know I still can.

“I went to Hibs thinking: ‘I probably shouldn’t be playing at the top level in Scotland,’ but I knew last season when I was fit and training, I could still do what I wanted to do. I’m not as quick as I used to be over 40-50 yards but I can still get beyond people to get a cross or shot away. I’m proud of still being able to play.”

He added: “I like coaching and I think I would be selfish not to pass on my experience to others but I’m also interested in other parts of the game: recruitment, organising a club, managing people. I should have looked at these things a lot earlier in my career but I have played on for so long.”

