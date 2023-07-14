Preston North End have secured three new signings as they gear up for the new season. The Lilywhites finished 12th last term and were six points off the play-offs in the end.

They are back in pre-season friendly action this weekend against League Two side Barrow. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United attacker leaves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have been dealt a blow following the departure of Rodrigo to Al-Rayyan SC. The 32-year-old, who has made 28 caps for the Spain national team so far in his career, has made the switch to Qatar following the Whites’ relegation to the second tier. He scored 28 goals in 97 games in all competitions for the Whites after joining them in 2020 from Valencia.

Birmingham City ace departs

Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong has been snapped up by Premier League new boys Luton Town. The former Manchester United man signed for the Blues in 2021 on an initial loan deal before his move was made permanent after 12 months. He chipped in with four goals in 41 outings altogether in the last campaign for the Blues and has now moved up a league.

Leicester City linked with Middlesbrough man

Leicester City are among the club being linked with a swoop for versatile Middlesbrough ace Paddy McNair. TEAMtalk claim the Foxes are keen along with Leeds, Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United in this transfer window. The Northern Ireland international has a year left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Winger a wanted man