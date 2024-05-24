Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall
Published 5th Mar 2024
Updated 24th May 2024

This stunning five bedroom detached family home is situated on a quiet and much sought after road within the picturesque village of Wrea Green.

On the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this charming village home simply has it all, from the dream slick finish and modern amenities, to spacious designs and a stunning garden with its own garage and detached annexe.

As the estate agents say: “

Take a look around...

