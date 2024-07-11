Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST

What a gorgeous home.

On the market for £500,000 with Chris Tinsley, this detached true bungalow has been modernised and features an extended living area, two generous reception rooms, a huge breakfast kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and lovely rear gardens with a glazed canopy.

Take a look around...

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

1. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

2. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

3. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

4. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

