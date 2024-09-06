This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £210,000 with Purplebricks, this home is lovely.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Boasting a larger-than-average footprint, this key turn-ready home offers spacious living and is perfectly situated near excellent local amenities, public transport links, and motorway access, providing easy connections to both Preston and Chorley.
The property features a welcoming entrance hallway, leading to a bright lounge and a sleek, modern fitted kitchen. Each of the four bedrooms is well-proportioned, providing ample space for family living. A stylish family bathroom completes the interior, ensuring comfort and practicality for all residents.
Externally, the property sits on a substantial corner plot, offering private, wrap-around gardens ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining. The driveway leads to a rear garage, providing ample parking for multiple vehicles.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, this home is move-in ready and offers everything a growing family could need. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity—viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate all that this impressive property has to offer. Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails
Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.