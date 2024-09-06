This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £210,000 with Purplebricks, this home is lovely.

Boasting a larger-than-average footprint, this key turn-ready home offers spacious living and is perfectly situated near excellent local amenities, public transport links, and motorway access, providing easy connections to both Preston and Chorley.

The property features a welcoming entrance hallway, leading to a bright lounge and a sleek, modern fitted kitchen. Each of the four bedrooms is well-proportioned, providing ample space for family living. A stylish family bathroom completes the interior, ensuring comfort and practicality for all residents.

Externally, the property sits on a substantial corner plot, offering private, wrap-around gardens ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining. The driveway leads to a rear garage, providing ample parking for multiple vehicles.

With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, this home is move-in ready and offers everything a growing family could need. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity—viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate all that this impressive property has to offer. Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...