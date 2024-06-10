On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this breathtaking five-bed Salwick mansion simply has it all: a stunning facade, a gorgeous modern interior, a spacious fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and gardens to die for.
As the estate agents say, this home is “An incredibly impressive period property, improved and extended by the current vendors.”
Take a look around...
