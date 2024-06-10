I think this historic 5 bed Bridgerton style Preston manor with huge garden is incredibly impressive

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 17:39 BST

This superb mansion is like something straight out of Downton Abbey.

On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this breathtaking five-bed Salwick mansion simply has it all: a stunning facade, a gorgeous modern interior, a spacious fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and gardens to die for.

As the estate agents say, this home is “An incredibly impressive period property, improved and extended by the current vendors.”

Take a look around...

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

