67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 16:47 BST

As is clear from these awesome pictures, everyone had quite the time at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston’s Moor Park over the weekend...

From the incredible acts to the muddy dancing, each and every attendee seemed to have quite the time at the event, which welcomed hundreds of thousands of music fans through the gates for what was surely the UK’s biggest party.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

We asked you to send in some of your pictures from the event and you responded in your hundreds... Here are just a few.

1. Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Photo Sales

2. Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Photo Sales

3. Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Photo Sales

4. Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Lancashire Post readers' pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireCultureMusic
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice