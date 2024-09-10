Between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8, BBC Radio 2 took over Moor Park for their annual music festival and, across the three days, a whole host of artists took to the two stages with relish.

From headliners Sting and Pet Shop Boys to BBC Radio 2 DJs Sara Cox and Vernon Kay, the festival was a rip-roaring success, with many a famous face paying Preston a visit in order to catch one or two of the acts strutting their stuff.

Here are just a few of the celebrity names who made an appearance...

Ricky Hatton & Claire Sweeney, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, and B*Witched

Rickey Hatton, Claire Sweeney, and Paddy McGuinness

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United

B*Witched are surprise guests during Scott Mills' set.