On the market for £208,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this three-bed semi-detached family home in Cottam has been extended to the rear to provide a modern dining/lounge area from the kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, and a private garden as well as a detached garage. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market
Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale
Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale
Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale