Tranquil 3 bed semi detached open-plan Preston family home with extended rear and garden on the market

Sitting at the end of a peaceful cul de sac, this property is modern and welcoming.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £208,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this three-bed semi-detached family home in Cottam has been extended to the rear to provide a modern dining/lounge area from the kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, and a private garden as well as a detached garage. Take a look around...

1. Dunnock Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Dunnock Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Dunnock Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Dunnock Lane (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

