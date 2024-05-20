I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 11:45 BST

There’s only one word for Haighton Tower: wow.

On the market for £1.59m with Jones Cameron Estate Agents, this spectacular home simply has to be seen to be believed. A seven-bed Preston home, this property comprises a min home with six rooms, four reception rooms, and two outbuildings - a bar with a pool table, and a detached one-bed annexe currently used as an AirBnB. The main house also includes a second two-bed AirBnB with fitted kitchen and private entrance. Stunning doesn’t quite do it justice...

As the estate agent says: “A truly unique and spectacular home that does need to be seen to fully appreciate the size and quality on offer,” while a reader said: “I’m blown away!”

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all

I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000

Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

1. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

2. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

3. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

4. Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents) Photo: Whittingham Lane Preston PR2 5SL (Credit: Jones Cameron Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonMoneyAirbnbProperty