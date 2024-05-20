On the market for £1.59m with Jones Cameron Estate Agents, this spectacular home simply has to be seen to be believed. A seven-bed Preston home, this property comprises a min home with six rooms, four reception rooms, and two outbuildings - a bar with a pool table, and a detached one-bed annexe currently used as an AirBnB. The main house also includes a second two-bed AirBnB with fitted kitchen and private entrance. Stunning doesn’t quite do it justice...
As the estate agent says: “A truly unique and spectacular home that does need to be seen to fully appreciate the size and quality on offer,” while a reader said: “I’m blown away!”
Take a look around...
