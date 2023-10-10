This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £260,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
It features two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine. Sign up for our free newsletters now
As the estate agents say: “It is a perfect example of how contemporary design and spacious living can harmonize to create the ultimate family residence.”
Take a look around... Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Still looking for that perfect forever home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent features properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale