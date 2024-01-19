Majestic detached 3 bed Longridge lakeside mega mansion with modern design and dream garden views up for sale
On the market for £850,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views. Take a look around...
