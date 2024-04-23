On the market for offers in excess of £309,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear.

As the estate agents say: “Beautifully restored whilst retaining its traditional charm, this gorgeous home offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and modern convenience.”

