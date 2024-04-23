On the market for offers in excess of £309,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear.
As the estate agents say: “Beautifully restored whilst retaining its traditional charm, this gorgeous home offers an idyllic blend of tranquillity and modern convenience.”
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...
'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale
'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.