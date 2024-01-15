News you can trust since 1886
Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family & stars of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting

When you've got 22 kids (and counting), you certainly need a fair bit of space!

And so it makes sense that Britain's largest family, The Radfords - stars of the Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting - have recently moved into a secluded Lancashire countryside farmhouse which was on the market for £850,000 with Fisher Wrathall.

They moved after so-called celebrity hunters continuously turned up at their front door, but they have unfortunately had to ask five of their 22 kids to move out as the home, which is tucked away in Lancaster’s Slyne hills and dates back some 350 years to 1675, isn't quite big enough to accommodate everyone.

