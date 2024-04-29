'I'm truly proud of it': Stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale

What a gorgeous property.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 13:52 BST

On the market for £725,000 (but currently under offer) with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...

As the estate agents say: “Once in a while a property comes to the market that we are truly proud to market, this is one of those properties.”

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4

1. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4

2. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4

3. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4

4. Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Wychnor House, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

