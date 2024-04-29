On the market for £725,000 (but currently under offer) with Dewhurst Homes, this stunning five-bed detached Lightfoot Green home is ready made for a family, boasting plenty of space, a modern design, an open plan layout, and a huge garden. Take a look around...
As the estate agents say: “Once in a while a property comes to the market that we are truly proud to market, this is one of those properties.”
