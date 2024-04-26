On the market for £129,500 with Sell My Group, this two-bed residential park home is designed for retired and semi-retired buyers over the age of fifty. Located in a tranquil area only half a mile from the beautiful town of Garstang, Burlingham Park is the epitome of tranquil living.
Take a look around...
Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...
'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market
'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.