'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale

This 1830s gem is a sight to behold.

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 09:22 BST

On the market for £1m with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.

Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.

As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”

Take a look around...

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

Garstang Road, Barton, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

