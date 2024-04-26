On the market for £1m with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale.
Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio.
As the estate agents say: “Step into a timeless masterpiece – 'The Hollies.' This 1830s gem, meticulously revitalized, stands as a testament to both history and modern luxury.”
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...
'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market
'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale