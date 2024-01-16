Uber modern 3 bed Ashton family home with unique interior design and huge rear garden up for sale
With a striking interior design and modern layout, this home certainly catches the eye.
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens. Take a look around...
