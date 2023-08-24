Complete package of a 4 bed 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and private garden on the market
This home is the complete package.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £310,000 with Michael Bailey, this refreshingly modern 4 bed, 3 storey semi-detached Ashton home is all about its light, airy, and contemporary design, featuring a welcoming living room, a charming modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a secluded private rear garden. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss some of the other outstanding local homes on the market…
Exclusive 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on luxury development with flawless design and huge garden up for sale
1 / 6