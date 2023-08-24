Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale

On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular five-bed detached Withnell Fold home is the epitome of countryside class with a dash of modern style. Featuring countless original features, this home was initially built as a home for mill workers and was even used as a fire station during World War II, but now – having been lovingly refurbished - boasts mosaic tiled floors, a solid pine staircase, sash windows, a formal lounge with mullioned windows, a conservatory, an office, a bespoke breakfast kitchen with Aga and Belfast sink, a utility room, lovely bedrooms with en suites, luscious gardens with a terrace overlooking the nearby village’s war memorial, and a double garage. Take a look around...