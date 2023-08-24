News you can trust since 1886
Historic 5 bed 1800s Chorley mansion with original features, modern interior, and huge garden up for sale

This glorious property is named The Old Reading Room and dates back to 1890 – the famous Victorian opera singer Kathleen Ferrier was even married in the house.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular five-bed detached Withnell Fold home is the epitome of countryside class with a dash of modern style. Featuring countless original features, this home was initially built as a home for mill workers and was even used as a fire station during World War II, but now – having been lovingly refurbished - boasts mosaic tiled floors, a solid pine staircase, sash windows, a formal lounge with mullioned windows, a conservatory, an office, a bespoke breakfast kitchen with Aga and Belfast sink, a utility room, lovely bedrooms with en suites, luscious gardens with a terrace overlooking the nearby village’s war memorial, and a double garage. Take a look around...

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

Withnell Fold, Withnell, PR6 8BA

