On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes.

This property features a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden. Sign up for our free newsletters now

As one reader says: “I like the thatched roof!”

I’d move into this place tomorrow! Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Take a look around...

Still not quite found that perfect forever home? Keep looking! Here are a few other homes we’ve featured recently...

1 . Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo Sales

2 . Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo Sales

3 . Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo Sales