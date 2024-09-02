On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes.
This property features a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden. Sign up for our free newsletters now
As one reader says: “I like the thatched roof!”
I'd move into this place tomorrow!
Take a look around...
