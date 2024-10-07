Gorgeous 3-storey modern home on exclusive gated Preston development hits the market

On the market for offers in excess of £900,000 with Moving Works, this home is the epitome of modern style and comfort.

Edgewater Oaks is an exquisite, contemporary three-storey residence in an exclusive gated development near Preston city centre. Built just three years ago, this home offers luxurious living, set beside Lancaster Canal and surrounded by beautiful fields.

The property features a south-facing rear garden, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, and an open-plan layout filled with natural light.The ground floor includes a designer kitchen with Neff appliances, a separate utility room, and a stunning lounge-dining space divided by a feature fireplace. For entertainment, there’s a cozy cinema room and a separate lounge.

Upstairs, the principal suite boasts a private balcony, an extensive dressing room, and a luxurious en suite. Two more spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom are found on the upper levels. A secluded home office and a top-floor guest suite complete the living space.

The low-maintenance rear garden, with artificial grass and three patios, is perfect for al fresco dining. With a private driveway, garage, and advanced home automation, this property is a superb blend of comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.

Take a look around...