I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale

This home is the epitome of modern luxury.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:40 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden. Take a look around...

Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodSouth Ribble