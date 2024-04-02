On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Kingswood, this executive 4 bed detached Fulwood home has it all, from a bright and airy entrance hall and spacious living rooms, but it also features an uber modern kitchen diner, a gorgeous main bedroom off the massive landing, and a superb landscaped garden. Take a look around...
1. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
2. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
3. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
4. Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)
Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Black Bull Lane, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Kingswood)