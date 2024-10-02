Luxury Leyland new build mansion with home office, cinema, games room, and lush garden on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 14:38 BST

This home is a movie-lovers dream... but then again, it's also a poker-player's dream, a chef's dream, and a home workout-hero's dream, too.

On the market for £769,950 with Maria B Evans estates, this utterly spectacular four-bed detached Leyland home is a picture f perfection, featuring bright and airy open plan spaces, a modern design throughout, a poker table and games room, a home bar, a home office, a home cinema, huge bedrooms, gorgeous en suites, and a stunning back garden.

Take a look around...

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

