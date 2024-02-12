On the market for £200,000 with Bridgfords, this quintessentially classic British cottage is all about historic style and that wonderful air of character that such homes feature. Located in Walton le Dale and boasting traditional features including a stained glass window, a fitted kitchen, and a lovely private garden, this home is a little gem. Take a look around...
