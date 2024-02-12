News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Classic 2 bed English cottage in picturesque Walton le Dale with huge garden on the market for bargain price

This two-bed home is a lovely little slice of heaven.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT

On the market for £200,000 with Bridgfords, this quintessentially classic British cottage is all about historic style and that wonderful air of character that such homes feature. Located in Walton le Dale and boasting traditional features including a stained glass window, a fitted kitchen, and a lovely private garden, this home is a little gem. Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…

Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Cute 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham cottage with huge private garden on the market chain free for bargain price

1. Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Photo Sales

2. Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Photo Sales

3. Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Photo Sales

4. Walton Green (Credit: Bridgfords)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney