Charming bargain 3-bed terraced Ashton-on-Ribble home ideal for families & first-time buyers for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 08:33 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 08:33 BST

There’s so much more to this stylish property than meets the eye...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £150,000 with Purplebricks, this home is a sight for sore eyes.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

This beautiful three-bedroom mid-terrace property is located in the popular area of Ashton-On-Ribble, just outside Preston city centre. Ideal for first-time buyers or families, the home is within easy reach of local shops, amenities, and offers excellent transport links to nearby towns and cities.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance porch with original woodwork and Victorian stained glass, leading to a spacious hallway. The bright living room has high ceilings and original coving, adding character throughout. The adjoining dining room provides ample space for family meals and entertaining, flowing into a modern, well-equipped kitchen with integrated appliances.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Upstairs, an open landing leads to three well-sized bedrooms, including two spacious doubles. A stunning family bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower completes the first floor.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

The property offers convenient on-road parking at the front and a lovely, south-facing rear yard with planters—perfect for enjoying sunny days. Presented to a high standard throughout, this charming home is ready for its new owners to move in and enjoy.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter

Take a look around...

Still in the market for that forever home? Check out these other recent property features...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Alert Street (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyNewslettersPrestonParkingSpaceVictorianPreston North EndlongridgeNewsletterLancasterStandardCultureSportFulwood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice