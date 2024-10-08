This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £150,000 with Purplebricks, this home is a sight for sore eyes.

This beautiful three-bedroom mid-terrace property is located in the popular area of Ashton-On-Ribble, just outside Preston city centre. Ideal for first-time buyers or families, the home is within easy reach of local shops, amenities, and offers excellent transport links to nearby towns and cities.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance porch with original woodwork and Victorian stained glass, leading to a spacious hallway. The bright living room has high ceilings and original coving, adding character throughout. The adjoining dining room provides ample space for family meals and entertaining, flowing into a modern, well-equipped kitchen with integrated appliances.

Upstairs, an open landing leads to three well-sized bedrooms, including two spacious doubles. A stunning family bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower completes the first floor.

The property offers convenient on-road parking at the front and a lovely, south-facing rear yard with planters—perfect for enjoying sunny days. Presented to a high standard throughout, this charming home is ready for its new owners to move in and enjoy.

Take a look around...