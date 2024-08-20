I love this perfect modern 4 bed Preston family home with open plan layout and massive landscaped garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST

As the estate agents say, ‘this property is key-turn ready and has been styled and maintained at an exceptional standard.’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £435,000 with Purplebricks, this four-bed modern Cottam family home sits on a wonderful plot on a sought-after development, boasting an entrance hall, a ground floor WC, an open-plan kitchen diner, a second reception room, a utility room, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a double garage, and landscaped rear garden.

This home’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Have a look around...

1. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Related topics:PropertiesNewslettersPreston North EndLancashirelongridgePrestonFulwoodChorleyMoney