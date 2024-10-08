On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Reeds Rains, this fully refurbished 3 bedroom semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble property features an entrance hall, a large family lounge, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a modern family bathroom, and easily-maintained front and rear gardens.
