I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market

Do homes get much better than this?

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 13:20 BST

On the market for £850,000 with Holdens Estate Agents, this utterly majestic three bed Longridge bungalow is like something out of a dream – a lakeside mansion with flawless interior, modern finish, and breathtaking gardens boasting equally fantastic views.

As the estate agents say: “[This is] a rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a property at Lakeside.”

Take a look around...

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Lakeside, Longridge, Preston (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

