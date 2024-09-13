On the market for offers in excess of £799,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this charming village home simply has it all, from the dream slick finish and modern amenities, to spacious designs and a stunning garden with its own garage and detached annexe.
Take a look around...
67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain
37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce
I tour a classic detached family home, a 4 bed Bamber Bridge property with landscaped garden for sale
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.