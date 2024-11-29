I tried a beloved Preston takeaway pizza joint but was left feeling very underwhelmed

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

From the comfort of our modern lives, there’s not much that’s worse than an underwhelming takeaway, and I’m afraid to say that that’s just what I experienced with this LP Eats review.

Heading across Preston in good spirits despite the cold late November weather, I found Toni’s on Plungington Road and was immediately taken by the place’s lovely décor, fetching design, and warm atmosphere. With the time being 4.50pm on a Thursday, it was still 10 minutes before they officially opened, but there were already three customers waiting - a very good sign. 5/5 for the vibe.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately, that’s as good as it got. The dough was too floppy - lacking in rigidity to the point of being structurally non-existent so that all my topping fell off the pizza and I was left with a pile of tomato mush. It also didn’t have much of a flavour profile, no yeasty punch or charred crust. It was very average indeed - 2/5.

Toni's, PrestonToni's, Preston
Toni's, Preston | National World

On to the sauce and the cheese, which weren’t much better. The cheese, when it wasn’t falling off my slice completely, was relatively flavourless and not very stringy at all, while the sauce, also keen to break free from my doughy base, didn’t really register in each mouthful either. 1/5 for me personally, I was very underwhelmed.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

On a most positive note, the pepperoni was much better - thick discs, nice flavour, nothing too salty or spicy, and plenty of it on the pizza. That was the good part of the toppings, but there was an issue - the additional jalapenos were not only too numerous but they were also cut too thick, meaning each bite featured a huge chunk of pretty undercooked jalapeno pepper. Not for me. 3/5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finally we come to the value and, having paid £8.30 for this 12” pizza, I was impressed by the amount of food I got for my cash, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed by the lack of quality from a place with such a strong local reputation. I wanted a proper hearty British takeaway pizza, but this was just a bit naff. 3.5/5 for value, but I won’t be rushing back.

SCORES:

Dough: 2/5

Sauce & cheese: 1/5

Toppings: 3/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3.5/5

TOTAL: 14.5/25

Related topics:PrestonLancashireFoodLove YourReviews

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice