Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When you think of a classic British pub - the kind of place that has shining brass fittings on the wall, a PNE-branded mirror above one of their numerous hearths, and a range of local ales on tap all with names like Spider’s Welly and Gregorian Sundial - your mind doesn’t immediately spring to oven-baked pizza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then again, most traditional British pubs aren’t The Moorbrook, which is a place which happens to not only offer shining brass fittings on the wall, a PNE-branded mirror above one of their numerous hearths, and a range of local ales on tap all with names like Spider’s Welly and Gregorian Sundial, but delicious oven-baked pizza to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome to our latest LP Eats review as part of our third series searching for Preston’s top pepperoni pizza. Sampling The Moorbrook’s offering, I was keen to see how a proper stodgy-pub-grub version of the conversely light and Italianate cuisine would measure up, and alls I’ll say at the off is that it came out looking pretty good indeed.

National World

The vibe of the pub was great - despite it being just after on a Friday, there were a few tables full with people grabbing a cheeky tipple as the working week drifted into the weekend. The woman working the bar was friendly and professional and my pizza emerged promptly after a brief wait in hospitable surroundings. 5/5 on the atmosphere.

To the dough - the pizza had a good flavour and hit a nice sweet spot of not too thin but not too thick, although the dough itself needed a bit more of a doughy bite to it. That being said, it wasn’t bad at all, plus the edges were nicely charred as well, which added to the flavour with each bite of a crust. 3.5/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheese was excellent - stringy, flavoursome, and a little oily in a really nice way; the opposite of that awful kind of pizza cheese in which you can leave individual teeth marks with each bite, all dry and plasticky. The sauce was good too, but I’d ideally want more of it on the pizza - it was a good flavour addition, I just wanted a smidge more. 4/5.

The toppings are where this pizza really shone. The pepperoni was thick without being nasty great hunks of salt, it had a nice spicy kick to it - which no other pepperoni so far in this series has had at all - and it had a wonderful flavour to it. No notes whatsoever - don’t sack your pepperoni dealer, good people of Moorbrook. Delicious. 5/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

Finally, we come to the value for money. This 10” pizza cost £10.50, which I think it erring ever so slightly onto the more expensive side of Preston’s pizza scene, and although the quality was good and my satisfaction high after scranning it, I think similarly-priced pizzas would be a smidge bigger. But I’m probably nit-picking. This was a great pizza. 3/5.

SCORES:

Dough: 3.5

Cheese & Sauce: 4/5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3/5

TOTAL: 20.5/25