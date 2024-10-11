I've never had better & more authentic pizza dough & pepperoni than at this Preston pizzeria
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And so, heading across Preston in unseasonably bright sunshine, I was keen to see if Mr Guy could indeed peddle a top-notch slice. All I’ll say is that I was not left disappointed.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
First thing’s first - my impressions of the place itself. After a slight snaggle where the shop’s card machine broke necessitating a quick dash to the next door Premier for a cheeky purchase of a Frij milkshake in order to facilitate a cash withdrawal, I managed to get my paws on Mr Slice Guy’s well-reputed wares.
The staff were friendly and apologetic regarding the card machine, so no marks lost there, but I’d have liked to have stayed in to eat my sumptuous-looking meal. This being a classic takeaway, however, there was nowhere to really sit and eat, which is a shame, because their interior, complete with jazzy wall art and cool-looking pizza oven, should be appreciated more. 3.5/5 for the vibe. Sign up for our free newsletters now
Onto the main event - the pizza was delightful. The dough was yeasty perfect, with just enough bite and depth of flavour to let you know it’s there without being stogy or heavy. It had a flavour palette of its own but was still light and airy, as well as being nicely singed in classic Neapolitan fashion on the crusts. No notes. Best dough yet. Perfect. 5/5.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
To the cheese and sauce. The sauce was delicious - tangy, tomatoey, and nicely seasoned, making it a punch-packing part of each mouthful without being too much. The cheese was a little less noticeable and I was missing a little bit of that classic stringy bite, but it was fine; not bad at all, but not notable enough to be mentionable for its goodness. 4.5/5.
As for the pepperoni, this was top-quality toppings if ever I’ve tasted it. It was thick-cut, properly meaty, but not monochromatic in its flavour. It wasn’t like having a mouthful of salt or pepper or spice, it was a good, deep taste profile in its own right, and there was plenty of it on the pizza to boot, which is just what we want. Very, very good indeed. 5/5.
And finally to the value. I paid £10.79 for this pizza pie, which is solid if nothing special given that it was essentially a takeaway and not a sit-in restaurant bit of kit. The quality was inarguable and the portion size (this was a 12”-er) was plenty, so I’m giving them a gentleman’s 3.5/5 for the value.
Overall, I’d say go an try Mr Slice Guy. That dude knows how to make a mean pizza.
SCORES:
Dough: 5/5
Sauce & cheese: 4.5
Toppings: 5/5
Vibe: 3.5/5
Value: 3.5/5
Total: 21.5/25
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.