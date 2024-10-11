Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When you’re called Mr Slice Guy, there’s really only one thing you need to get right, and that’s slices of sweet, sweet pizza.

And so, heading across Preston in unseasonably bright sunshine, I was keen to see if Mr Guy could indeed peddle a top-notch slice. All I’ll say is that I was not left disappointed.

First thing’s first - my impressions of the place itself. After a slight snaggle where the shop’s card machine broke necessitating a quick dash to the next door Premier for a cheeky purchase of a Frij milkshake in order to facilitate a cash withdrawal, I managed to get my paws on Mr Slice Guy’s well-reputed wares.

The staff were friendly and apologetic regarding the card machine, so no marks lost there, but I'd have liked to have stayed in to eat my sumptuous-looking meal. This being a classic takeaway, however, there was nowhere to really sit and eat, which is a shame, because their interior, complete with jazzy wall art and cool-looking pizza oven, should be appreciated more. 3.5/5 for the vibe.

Onto the main event - the pizza was delightful. The dough was yeasty perfect, with just enough bite and depth of flavour to let you know it’s there without being stogy or heavy. It had a flavour palette of its own but was still light and airy, as well as being nicely singed in classic Neapolitan fashion on the crusts. No notes. Best dough yet. Perfect. 5/5.

Mr Slice Guy's pepperoni pizza | National World

To the cheese and sauce. The sauce was delicious - tangy, tomatoey, and nicely seasoned, making it a punch-packing part of each mouthful without being too much. The cheese was a little less noticeable and I was missing a little bit of that classic stringy bite, but it was fine; not bad at all, but not notable enough to be mentionable for its goodness. 4.5/5.

As for the pepperoni, this was top-quality toppings if ever I’ve tasted it. It was thick-cut, properly meaty, but not monochromatic in its flavour. It wasn’t like having a mouthful of salt or pepper or spice, it was a good, deep taste profile in its own right, and there was plenty of it on the pizza to boot, which is just what we want. Very, very good indeed. 5/5.

And finally to the value. I paid £10.79 for this pizza pie, which is solid if nothing special given that it was essentially a takeaway and not a sit-in restaurant bit of kit. The quality was inarguable and the portion size (this was a 12”-er) was plenty, so I’m giving them a gentleman’s 3.5/5 for the value.

Overall, I’d say go an try Mr Slice Guy. That dude knows how to make a mean pizza.

SCORES:

Dough: 5/5

Sauce & cheese: 4.5

Toppings: 5/5

Vibe: 3.5/5

Value: 3.5/5

Total: 21.5/25