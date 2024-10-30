When we first put out a public appeal asking for readers’ suggestions for the best pizza spots in Preston, one takeaway kept creeping up in the replies: Honest Jon.

And so, having heard so much about this place, I was understandably keen to get my hungry mitts on one of Mr Honest Jon’s famous pizzas for myself so I could see what all the culinary fuss was about. Surely this many people couldn’t be wrong, but then again many millions of people voluntarily eat celery, so you never know.

Welcome to our latest LP Eats pizza review. And, to cut a long story short, they weren’t wrong - Honest Jon can rustle up a mean pizza pie.

Honest Jon's pepperoni pizza | National World

Let’s start with the dough - this dough was a lovely blend of classically thin and floppy Italian dough, full of heritage and lightness and yeasty flavour, and that slightly thicker British takeaway pizza base, which has a satisfying bite and carby volume to it. I really liked it - it was the best of both worlds, so I’m giving it a gentleman’s 4/5 on that front.

To the cheese and the sauce - the cheese was fine if a little anonymous, but then again mozzarella isn’t the punchiest of cheeses. It could’ve done with a tad more stringiness to it so that each bite resulted in a lengthening rope of dairy goodness, but c’est la vie. The tomato sauce, however, was excellent - sharp, sweet, rich, well seasoned, and well-proportioned. It was bang on. 4.5/5 for the cheese and sauce overall.

Honest Jon's pepperoni pizza | National World

Now to the topping. The pepperoni on this Honest Jon’s pizza was fine, and there’s not much else to say about it. It didn’t blow my head off with heat, it didn’t particularly knock me over with a tsunami of flavour, and I wasn’t gawking at my pizza due to the sheer amount of it. It was standard pepperoni, which is good, but nothing to necessarily shout about. 3/5.

Here we come to the vibe, which is slightly harder to quantify due to the fact that I ordered from Mr Jon himself online and opted for delivery to get the classic takeaway pizza experience, but the pizza arrived promptly and on-time, it was piping hot, and the delivery guy was very friendly indeed, so I’m giving them a 5/5 for the vibe.

Finally, we come to the value for money - this large 14” pizza pie set me back £11.50 without delivery costs, which is a solid price for something of such impressive quality and size. Grab yourself a bit of garlic break and some homemade wedges, and this bad boy could’ve fed at least two, so I think the price is solid - 4/5 for value for money I reckon.

SCORES:

Dough: 4/5

Sauce & cheese: 4.5/5

Toppings: 3/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 4.5/5

TOTAL: 21