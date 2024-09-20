Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Someone once said that all food is pizza. Kebabs? Dough with toppings and sauce - pizza. Burgers? Bread with toppings and sauce - pizza. Pasta? Dough with toppings and sauce - pizza. Fish & chips - Potatoes with battered toppings and sauce. Curry - Rice with toppings and sauce. Your honour, I rest my case.

Now granted, not all foods are pizza, but pizza is arguably one of the most popular foods in the world and it’s earned its reputation and status for a reason: it has fat, it has salt, it has acid, it has heat; it has it all. And so our standards when it comes to such a ubiquitous food have to be high - good pizza has to seriously stand out.

Welcome to LP Eats’ third season. This time we’re on the hunt for Preston’s top pizza, judging each pizza pie on the quality of its dough, sauce and cheese, toppings, value for money, and restaurant vibe. It’s going to be a veritable pizza party to come along with us for the ride and help us crown the city’s premier slice.

First stop on the pizza party bus was Café Bar on Winckley Street. It was a glorious day - one of those days when the sunshine makes the green really pop, meaning that Winckley Square was a very pleasant destination indeed. First impressions were outstanding: Café Bar is set off the main street and occupies a charming courtyard. Impeccable.

The staff were prompt, polite, and had that wonderful knack of being on-hand to take down hunger-driven keen pizza requests without being overbearing. 5/5 for the vibe at Cafe Bar - they have one of the nicest dining setups in the city without a single shred of doubt. Eating outside in the sun was genuinely like being in Italy.

Onto the grub, which was similarly excellent. Having ordered a ‘Phoenix’ pizza owing to it being the closest thing to a classic pepperoni on the menu, I tucked in. The dough was nice and light and each slice had a lovely flop to it - none of that charred hard base rigidity here. Folding over each slice like a Brooklyn native, I was loving every bite. 4/5 for the dough.

The sauce on the pizza was lovely and had that properly homemade taste to it. The cheese, too, was pleasantly stringy without being oily; the balance of dough to sauce/cheese was perfect. Very nice indeed - my only qualm would be that I wanted a bit more of a tomato-y kick and some proper herby aftertaste from the sauce so that it really came into its own. 4/5.

To the toppings. Covered in a smattering of ham, pepperoni, and jalapenos, the Phoenix was a spicy number, which saw me springing a sweat in the September sun. But it was delicious - the salami hadn’t burned and coiled in the oven and the jalapenos were flavourful - the ham needed a bit more of a flavour palette to it, however. ⅘ on the toppings front.

And finally, to the value for money. Thanks to a lunchtime deal which saw me and colleague enjoy a pizza each, a single meal came to £10.95, which I think it great value for money given the fair size of the pizza pie, the standards of the ingredients, and the lovely setting in which we enjoyed our meal. Just over a tenner for that is a bargain. 4/5 for value.

What a start to series three! Preston has some way to go to beat Café Bar at the pizza game - their food was delicious, modern, and affordable. Get yourself down there stat and try it out, because you will not be disappointed.

Dough: 4/5

Sauce & cheese: 4/5

Toppings: 4/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 4/5

TOTAL: 21/25