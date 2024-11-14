I know Greggs is famous for its sausage rolls & steak bakes, but there's just something about their pizza...
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Greggs has, over the past few decades, become synonymous with British high street grub. OUt on a weekend doing a bit of shopping when hunger strikes? Steak bake and a coffee. Clocking off work and fancy a snack? Sausage roll and a hot chocolate. Need a quick lunch to go? Greggs meal deal.
But one thing has always seemed slight out of place on the Greggs menu, and that’s the pizza. All the other things behind the glass on display are sweet baked goods or savoury pastry-themed parcels of joy. Then there’s the pizza.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Surely a Tyneside bakery chain isn’t going to make mind-blowing Italian food, and as those who have tried it will know, it is indeed far from mind-blowing. But there is nevertheless something about it.
Which is why I thought I’d do a bonus LP Eats review of Greggs’ pizza.
Having grabbed a slice of their margarita and pepperoni pizzas, I dug in. Now the dough isn’t so much a dough as a very light and airy and thick bread which, while hard to assess on strictly doughy terms, is weirdly comforting. It’s about as far from classic Italian pizza dough as one can get, but it’s stodge, it’s carbs, it’s happiness. 2.5/5.
The sauce is sweet (I’m convinced they put loads of sugar in it) and the cheese is certainly there. More than that, I don’t know what to say; coupled with the bready base, the sweet sauce and the flavour-lacking cheese, the pizza from Greggs has a taste profile which is closer to a sweet snack rather than something savoury. But again, despite myself, I like it. 2.5/5.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The pepperoni, however, is underwhelming - it’s there, but it’s thin and tasteless and pretty hard to pick out in a mouthful because your gob is so crammed full of bread and sugary tomato sauce. It’s actually hard to grade it because short of peeling a disc off and gnawing on that individually, it doesn’t stand out. 2/5 and I’m being generous.
Value, however, is where Greggs comes into its own - these two slices set me back £4.30, which for this quantity of hefty scran is very efficient indeed. 5/5 on that front, Greggs. Likewise, on the vibe front, the name of the game is speed, but the nice lady serving me called me ‘flower’, so they get a 4/5.
Sure, we all know that Greggs pizza is never going to take the Italian food scene by storm or blow a Neapolitan’s mind with its quality, authenticity, or ingenuity. It’s not about that. It’s about satisfaction and dopamine hits, and if you blur your eyes and see if through those lens, which I’m open to doing for this bonus LP Eats review, it’s not that bad at all.
SCORES
Dough: 2.5/5
Cheese & sauce: 2.5/5
Toppings: 2/5
Vibe: 4/5
Value: 5/5
Total: 16/25
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.