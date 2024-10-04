I wanted this pizza to make me sing Volare like Dean Martin, but I was a little underwhelmed...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Now, when it comes to all things Volare, Dean Martin isn’t the only expert knocking around these days. The old school sultry crooner may have known a thing or two about churning out satisfying audio classics, but when it comes to mouth-watering classics of a food-based variety, it’s the whizzes at Volare pizza in Preston who really know their onions.

Which is to say, in a roundabout way, welcome to our third LP Eats pizza review. This week, as you may have guessed, I sampled the delightful wares of Volare. I was expecting the kind of food which would transport me to a world where every move is backed by soothing chitarra italiana music and where everyone looks like an extra in The Godfather.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First thing’s first, though - this was my first LP Eats experience where I opted for delivery rather than pick-up.I know, I know, I was deprived of a real first-hand look and feel of the restaurant proper, but this place brands itself as a real authentic Italian takeaway pizza joint, so I went for that vibe. Plus, the delivery guy was cool and called me ‘dude’ a lot, so 5/5.

Volare's Italian sausage pizza Volare's Italian sausage pizza
Volare's Italian sausage pizza | National World

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Onto the grub. First, I ordered their Italian sausage pizza thinking it would be at least pepperoni or salami-adjacent in its style, but it was far more hunks-of-fennel-sausage-y than the usual, which is my bad. Still, the sausage itself was double delicious, so they’re getting a 4/5 for the toppings (the accompanying red onion and spinach were fine without really bringing much to the party).

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

To the dough. The pizza dough had a lovely taste, probably the best dough taste we’ve had so far in the series, but I think that’s more from the fact that it was a little thicker than other pizza pies I’ve sampled so far and, as a result, each slice was lacking that quintessential flop which you’re looking for from an authentic slice. Could’ve been thinner, methinks. 3.5/5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
National World

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

The cheese and sauce, however, were a little less impressive. Neither really stood out or added much to the flavour palette of the pizza; they were just there because that’s what goes on a pizza rather than because they offered tastes and textures which brought new things to each bite. 2/5.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

And finally, to the value for money. This pizza cost me £10 British pounds plus delivery and, given the quality of the funky and fabulous sausage and the fact that, overall, I enjoyed the meal plenty without my tastebuds being truly thrilled, I’m giving Volare a 3.5/5 on value. A tenner is about right. Dean Martin himself would’ve scranned on of these in a heartbeat.

Dough: 3.5/5

Cheese & sauce: 2/5

Toppings: 4/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3.5/5

TOTAL: 18

Related topics:FoodMusicRestaurantNewslettersLancashireSportCultureMoneyPreston North End

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice