I wanted this pizza to make me sing Volare like Dean Martin, but I was a little underwhelmed...
Which is to say, in a roundabout way, welcome to our third LP Eats pizza review. This week, as you may have guessed, I sampled the delightful wares of Volare. I was expecting the kind of food which would transport me to a world where every move is backed by soothing chitarra italiana music and where everyone looks like an extra in The Godfather.
First thing’s first, though - this was my first LP Eats experience where I opted for delivery rather than pick-up.I know, I know, I was deprived of a real first-hand look and feel of the restaurant proper, but this place brands itself as a real authentic Italian takeaway pizza joint, so I went for that vibe. Plus, the delivery guy was cool and called me ‘dude’ a lot, so 5/5.
Onto the grub. First, I ordered their Italian sausage pizza thinking it would be at least pepperoni or salami-adjacent in its style, but it was far more hunks-of-fennel-sausage-y than the usual, which is my bad. Still, the sausage itself was double delicious, so they’re getting a 4/5 for the toppings (the accompanying red onion and spinach were fine without really bringing much to the party).
To the dough. The pizza dough had a lovely taste, probably the best dough taste we’ve had so far in the series, but I think that’s more from the fact that it was a little thicker than other pizza pies I’ve sampled so far and, as a result, each slice was lacking that quintessential flop which you’re looking for from an authentic slice. Could’ve been thinner, methinks. 3.5/5.
The cheese and sauce, however, were a little less impressive. Neither really stood out or added much to the flavour palette of the pizza; they were just there because that’s what goes on a pizza rather than because they offered tastes and textures which brought new things to each bite. 2/5.
And finally, to the value for money. This pizza cost me £10 British pounds plus delivery and, given the quality of the funky and fabulous sausage and the fact that, overall, I enjoyed the meal plenty without my tastebuds being truly thrilled, I’m giving Volare a 3.5/5 on value. A tenner is about right. Dean Martin himself would’ve scranned on of these in a heartbeat.
Dough: 3.5/5
Cheese & sauce: 2/5
Toppings: 4/5
Vibe: 5/5
Value: 3.5/5
TOTAL: 18
