Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now, when it comes to all things Volare, Dean Martin isn’t the only expert knocking around these days. The old school sultry crooner may have known a thing or two about churning out satisfying audio classics, but when it comes to mouth-watering classics of a food-based variety, it’s the whizzes at Volare pizza in Preston who really know their onions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which is to say, in a roundabout way, welcome to our third LP Eats pizza review. This week, as you may have guessed, I sampled the delightful wares of Volare. I was expecting the kind of food which would transport me to a world where every move is backed by soothing chitarra italiana music and where everyone looks like an extra in The Godfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First thing’s first, though - this was my first LP Eats experience where I opted for delivery rather than pick-up.I know, I know, I was deprived of a real first-hand look and feel of the restaurant proper, but this place brands itself as a real authentic Italian takeaway pizza joint, so I went for that vibe. Plus, the delivery guy was cool and called me ‘dude’ a lot, so 5/5.

Volare's Italian sausage pizza | National World

Onto the grub. First, I ordered their Italian sausage pizza thinking it would be at least pepperoni or salami-adjacent in its style, but it was far more hunks-of-fennel-sausage-y than the usual, which is my bad. Still, the sausage itself was double delicious, so they’re getting a 4/5 for the toppings (the accompanying red onion and spinach were fine without really bringing much to the party).

To the dough. The pizza dough had a lovely taste, probably the best dough taste we’ve had so far in the series, but I think that’s more from the fact that it was a little thicker than other pizza pies I’ve sampled so far and, as a result, each slice was lacking that quintessential flop which you’re looking for from an authentic slice. Could’ve been thinner, methinks. 3.5/5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

The cheese and sauce, however, were a little less impressive. Neither really stood out or added much to the flavour palette of the pizza; they were just there because that’s what goes on a pizza rather than because they offered tastes and textures which brought new things to each bite. 2/5.

And finally, to the value for money. This pizza cost me £10 British pounds plus delivery and, given the quality of the funky and fabulous sausage and the fact that, overall, I enjoyed the meal plenty without my tastebuds being truly thrilled, I’m giving Volare a 3.5/5 on value. A tenner is about right. Dean Martin himself would’ve scranned on of these in a heartbeat.

Dough: 3.5/5

Cheese & sauce: 2/5

Toppings: 4/5

Vibe: 5/5

Value: 3.5/5

TOTAL: 18