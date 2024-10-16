Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back in the day, Domino’s used to sponsor The Simpsons on some channel or other. This fact has stuck in my brain for some inexplicably powerful marketing reason, although it likely boils down to the confluence of me being of an impressionable age, enjoying The Simpsons greatly, and harbouring a natural predilection for pizza.

Anyways, ever since then, Domino’s has always had a faint air of nostalgia for me. The playing-tile logo, the bright colours, the steaming pizzas in their adverts - I’ll admit to thinking that it was the peak of pizza perfection for a long time owing solely to their advertising proficiency. And so it’s with a tinge of sadness that I can report that they’re not all that.

Welcome to the latest LP Eats review as part of our series on the hunt for Preston’s top pizza. Because of its ubiquity and global reputation, a pizza review series without a slice of Domino’s Pepperoni Passion is like a burger review without a bite of a Big Mac - missing a serious big-hitter.

But big-hitters aren't always top dog.

Heading into the Domino's branch on Deepdale Road, my first impression was that the store was extremely corporate, a cacophony of buzzwords, funky graffiti-style decor, and a forced air of casualness which hides the ruthless money-making pizza operation underneath. Fair enough, the place is a business. But it understandably lacked soul, so they get 2.5/5 for the vibe.

On to the scran: the size of Domino’s large pizzas is frankly ridiculous, which I now think it’s compensation for their relative lack of quality. The dough was very average, airy and bready and lacking in taste. It needed love and flavour and time, which Domino’s is not about - they do processed efficiency and profit margins. 1/5.

The cheese and tomato… now what can I say beyond that they were certainly there. There was little flavour to them, aside from a brief whiff of tomato and the suggestion of cheese. No profound flavours, nothing offensive or extreme, no strongly bites or creamy mozzarella. Just tomato and cheese. Basic. A bit boring. 2.5/5.

The toppings were a bit better - Domino’s pepperoni is alright if a little samey after 100 bites of the same thing. There was plenty of it at least, but the lack of flavour punch to wake up your mouth is sorely missing, but then again they’ve got to think of the mass market, so I get it. It just means that it’s greasy, salty, satisfying for about 10 chomps, then samey. 3/5.

Finally, we come to value for money, which is where Domino’s does okay given that I landed myself a collection deal of £9.99 for my large pepperoni pizza, which is a serious bargain as many Domino’s frequenters will know. The value for this pizza was okay, I guess. It was huge, so could’ve fed two, which is a solid deal. Needs more quality, though. 3/5.

SCORES:

Dough: 1/5

Cheese & sauce: 2.5/5

Toppings: 3/5

Vibe: 2.5/5

Value: 3/5

Total: 12/25